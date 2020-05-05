Companies Retailers face probe for supplier pay delay

CAK director-general Wang'ombe Kariuki. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Retailers are facing scrutiny from the competition watchdog in the wake of complaints that a majority of them are breaching the law that demands payment to suppliers in under 60 days.

The Business Daily has established that the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has sought information from suppliers to enable it to nab supermarkets delaying payments.

The investigation comes at a time retailers are faced with reduced cash flow following the coronavirus outbreak that has led to restrictions on movement in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, and Mandera and a nationwide daily dusk-to-dawn curfew, job losses and pay cuts.

These have cut consumption, which is the lifeblood of retailers.

“The Competition Authority of Kenya is in possession of market intelligence that some retail supermarkets are delaying paying their suppliers well beyond the agreed credit limit and without justifiable reasons," said CAK director-general Wang'ombe Kariuki.

“Based on the provisions of the Competition Act No. 12 of 2010, the authority has therefore commenced investigations into the retail sector with the aim of ensuring that there is unfettered supply of essential goods in the country as we battle the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Kenya enacted new regulations last year compelling retailers to pay suppliers within 90 days, triggered by the collapse of Nakumatt supermarkets chain.

Persons in breach risk a jail term of up to five years or a Sh10 million fine.

Creditors of Nakumatt in January voted to wind it up after it was unable to pay debts following a failed rescue attempt.

Nakumatt had a network of more than 60 branches before a cash crunch forced it to shut more than a dozen stores in 2017 when it was unable to pay suppliers, landlords and other creditors.

Nakumatt owes more than Sh30 billion — Sh18 billion to suppliers, Sh4 billion to commercial paper holders and the rest to banks.