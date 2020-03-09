Companies Runda water supplier eyes nod to raise price by 27pc



A firm that exclusively sells water to Runda residents has sought regulatory nod to increase the price of the commodity by up to 27 percent.

Sanlam minority owned Runda Water Limited (RWL) a subsidiary company of the Runda Residents Association, is seeking to increase consumer tariffs for Runda residents who consume six cubic metres of water from the current Sh75 to Sh95 per cubic – a 26.6 per cent increment.

Residents consuming an average of 250 cubic metres monthly will under the proposed tariffs pay approximately Sh148 per cubic metre up from the current Sh130 – a 14 percent increase.

The monthly meter rental fee will remain at Sh200 per month.

The proposed tariff adjustments have been authorised for public consultation by the Water Services Regulatory Board (Wasreb) and the Athi Water Services Board (Awsb).

Wasreb said Monday it will only approve the tariff review proposal after the Runda residents give their nod.

Wasreb added it will assess affordability for the residents as well as the justification for the raise.

“The cost of water production has gone up tremendously due to continuous increase in cost of electricity, water treatment chemicals, labour and various statutory levies,” Runda Water chairman Christopher K Sang said in a notice to residents.

“It has become necessary to review the tariff upwards to meet the revenue required for cost recovery infrastructure maintenance, putting in place of new facilities to meet the ever increasing water demand and improvement of existing water supply facilities.”