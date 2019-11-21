Companies SA bank to buy Sh2.4bn more Stanbic shares

A Stanbic Bank branch on Kimathi Street in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

South Africa’s Standard Bank is set embark on a new phase of buying shares in its Kenyan subsidiary Stanbic Holdings #ticker:CFC at a cost of more than Sh2.4 billion, with a target of raising its stake in the lender to 75 percent by December 2020.

The multinational already spent about Sh3.4 billion last year to raise its ownership in the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm from the previous 60 percent to the current 69.1 percent.

Standard Bank, through its investment vehicle Stanbic Africa Holdings Limited (SAHL) said it has received a new approval from the Capital Markets Authority to buy more Stanbic shares on the open market as it seeks to reach the intended ownership threshold.

“SAHL is pleased to announce that CMA has granted a further requested extension of the exemption to trade on market for a period expiring on December 31, 2020,” the multinational said in a notice.

The conglomerate added that it will aim to acquire a maximum of 23 million additional shares available for sale on the NSE.

The extra shares are valued at Sh2.4 billion based on Stanbic’s share price of Sh105.7 prior to the new announcement.

The Kenyan subsidiary has seen its shares trade at a price range of between Sh83 and Sh115 this year.

If Standard Bank gets all the new shares it is seeking, it will have spent an estimated Sh6 billion in the transactions.

The multinational’s move to increase its stake is seen as an expression of its confidence about the subsidiary’s future prospects. Stanbic Holdings, like other Kenyan banks, are expected to report higher earnings in the coming years following the recent scrapping of lending rate controls.

The multinational says it has recorded higher lending margins in Kenya “due to the repricing of the lending book following the lift of regulatory interest rate floors and caps.”

The local subsidiary has also benefitted from higher transaction volumes which boost fees and commissions.