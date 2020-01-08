Companies SA firm Spur to open two new fast-food restaurants in Kenya

FILE PHOTO | NMG

South Africa’s Spur Corporation plans to open two new fast food restaurants in Kenya this year as part of its international expansion.

Spur currently has seven eateries in the country comprising five steak houses, one restaurant under the RocoMama brand and a recently opened Panarottis pizzeria.

They are all operated through a franchising model, meaning that they are owned by other parties who pay fees to the multinational for rights to use its brand.

“The first Panarottis also opened in Kenya, increasing the overall restaurant footprint to seven outlets in Kenya with a further two restaurants planned for the new financial year,” Spur said the firm in its latest annual report.

According to the multinational, new restaurant openings contributed to international restaurant sales increasing by 12.3 percent.

“Trading in Africa, Mauritius and the Middle East remains strong, although trading in certain African countries including Namibia, Kenya and Lesotho has been slower,” the company says in the report.

A food analysis released by online delivery service, Jumia Food Kenya, showed that chicken, pizza and burger dominate delicacies that are ordered online, an indicator of demand for fast food.