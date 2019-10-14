Companies Ex-Safaricom engineer picked for top NCA job

Mr Maurice Akech. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The board of the construction regulator has confirmed former Safaricom executive to the position of National Construction Authority (NCA) executive director that was formerly held by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director Daniel Manduku.

Maurice Akech who has been appointed for four years effective September 27 this year had held the position in acting capacity for 14 months following the exit of Mr Manduku.

A former principal engineer at Safaricom, Mr Akech joined the construction watchdog in 2014 as general manager in charge of research, training and capacity.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the National Construction Authority Act, 2011, the National Construction Authority Board appoints Maurice Akech Otieno as the executive director of the National Construction Authority, for a period of four years, with effect from the 27 September, 2019,” said NCA vice chairperson Prof Bulitia Godrick Mathews in a gazette notice published Friday.

Mr Akech will be expected to enhance enforcement and compliance of standards at a time the agency has been on the spot amid the rise of rogue contractors and fraudsters in the sector. “We need to address issues of safety in the sector,” Mr Akech told Business Daily on Friday.

The construction regulator earlier blamed delays in passing reviews of a law giving it powers to prosecute as a hindrance to the crackdown on rogue contractors and fraudsters in the sector.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) Amendment Bill, which provides for mechanisms for dealing with culprits, has stalled at the legislative stage for close to two years.

NCA said earlier it meant that the regulator cannot take legal action against unregistered contractors who undertake projects, fraudsters masquerading as its officers, holders of fake certificates and those who fail to comply with suspension notices.