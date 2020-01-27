Companies Sasini chairman donates Sh10m board earnings

Dr James Mcfie. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Sasini #ticker:SASN chairman James Boyd McFie’s donations to education charities from board earnings has hit Sh10.16 million, deepening his philanthropic efforts.

The amount comes from the fees and sitting allowances earned from Sasini and Standard Group #ticker:SGL in the last four years. He is a board member in the two Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firms.

His total giving could, however, be higher since he also donates part of his earnings from Strathmore University, where he is a lecturer and director.

Sasini reveals in its latest annual report covering the year to September 2019 that Mr McFie gave away his entire Sh1.45 million fees and sitting allowances to pay school fees.

This was up from Sh1.4 million donated in the previous year.

The cumulative contributions he has made to education charities out of the Sasini pay since 2016 is now Sh4.2 million. He gave out Sh663,000 and Sh693,000 in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Dr McFie, one of the founders of Strathmore University, also donated the Sh2.02 million that he earned from his non-executive director role at Standard Group in 2018. This brings to Sh5.96 million the amount of board earnings from the media house that he has given to charity since 2016.

Dr McFie in 2015 launched a campaign to raise Sh100 million to support needy students.