Companies Securex pays fees for guards’ children in reward scheme

The company’s newly-hired guards earn between Sh8,700 and Sh15,000 depending on location, Securex says in its wage guide. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Security firm Securex Agencies Kenya Limited is among the companies that pay school fees for children of some of its employees in a staff reward and retention system.

Employers are known to reserve such perks for senior executives whose pay runs into millions of shillings monthly.

Securex’s latest beneficiaries of its scholarship programme are eight students whose parents are guards.

“The scholarship, which started seven years ago, as an employee recognition initiative has so far seen Securex invest more than Sh7 million in it. The beneficiaries of the programme are children of the Securex guard force,” the company said in a statement.

The plan covers school fees for the entire secondary school life, the firm said, adding the group of eight was picked from more than 50 applications.