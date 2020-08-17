Companies Sh26bn unclaimed shares heirs want auction halted

Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority CEO John Mwangi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Beneficiaries of unclaimed shares worth billions of shillings have sought a deferral of the planned auction of units worth Sh26 billion (as at June 30th) from next month.

The individuals who lack property wills and legal documents required to access the wealth say the Covid-19 pandemic has made it impossible for them to obtain administration papers as court activities have been minimised to avert new coronavirus infections.

“The beneficiaries have requested postponement of the auctions slated to take place after August 31 saying they will suffer irreparable losses since the bourse is currently at its lowest ebb ever as most counters have plunged to never before seen levels,” said Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (Ufaa).

Last month, Ufaa chief executive John Mwangi gave Kenyans one month to seek re-unification with their stocks or else have them offloaded in the open market with proceeds being placed in Ufaa’s trust account.

The shares held by Ufaa remain a non-income earning asset while Ufaa lack proper control of the shares, much to the detriment of the share owners who miss out in dividend sharing, share split benefits as well as are denied a chance to vote during annual general meetings.

Once bulked into one pot, the 802,681,973 units could see Ufaa claim several board seats in companies where it holds major stakes among the Centum #ticker:CNTM and StanChart.

Ufaa holds a non-trading Central Depository Agency (CDA) licence that allows it to hold and re-unite shares with their respective owners.

Ufaa has since seized idle assets of fallen Kenyatta-era top officials among them long-time spy James Kanyotu, politician JM Kariuki and Mbiyu Koinange as well as one-time first ladies the late Lena Moi and Lucy Kibaki, late Bomet governor Joyce Laboso and Barack Obama’s father among others.

According to CEO Mwangi, all a claimant requires is a valid will or letters of administration in the absence of the will to lodge a claim via ufaa’s online platform.