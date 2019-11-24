Companies Sidian raises Sh3.7bn to shore up capital

Sidian Bank CEO Chege Thumbi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Sidian Bank will borrow up to Sh3.7 billion this year to shore up its capital and boost its capacity to lend to its customer base of small and medium-sized firms.

Last week it announced it has taken a $20 million (Sh2 billion) five-year loan from Dutch development finance institution FMO for onward lending.

This follows a $12 million (Sh1.2 billion) convertible loan taken from The Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) in March which went to strengthen its capital ratios.

Sidian also received Sh300 million from Oiko Credit in October for onward lending.

The bank’s chief executive Chege Thumbi said Sidian also signed an agreement to receive another €1.5 million (Sh168 million) from East African Development Bank (EABD) by year-end.

“The EADB loan will be used to support our lending,” Mr Thumbi said.

Sidian was among the small and medium-sized lenders whose lending margins were squeezed considerably during the three years when the rate cap was in place.

The recent repeal of the lending controls is expected to incentivise banks to lend more to the private sector.

“The funds will be used to further the bank’s mission of empowering entrepreneurs through growing the loan book with a main focus on the SME customers, trade finance and mobile lending,” Sidian said in reference to the FMO loan.

Sidian joins the list of local lenders that are increasingly taking substantial loans from global funds and development finance institutions, attracted by relatively more favourable terms of the debt including lower interest rate and longer maturity.

The lenders have complained of a mismatch between long-term loans and deposits that are mostly short-term in nature, exposing a gap that they have chosen to fill with credit from the institutions which charge single-digit interest rates.

Most of the loans from the development financiers are earmarked specifically for SMEs which have traditionally found it difficult to obtain bank loans as they are deemed to be riskier than large, established firms.