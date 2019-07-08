Companies Sony Sugar eyes Sh300m investor cash for repairs

Cane loading at Sony Sugar. FILE PHOTO | NMG

South Nyanza Sugar Company (Sony Sugar) is seeking more than Sh300 million capital injection from unnamed investors to carry out repairs of machinery whose condition is blamed for dismal output.

Neglect and failure to carry out annual maintenance on ageing equipment for five consecutive years has left the miller’s equipment in a state of near-ruin, with on and off production for the past few years.

With obsolete machines, the factory’s output is compromised while poaching also hurts input given that cane ends up with privately-owned mills.

“We need more than Sh300 million for maintenance. If we get this funding from our partners, whom I will not reveal for now, we will stop crushing for about five weeks so that we repair the machines first,” said acting MD James Oluoch.

Mr Oluoch was the head of ICT before the board recently sent the managing director Bernard Otieno on compulsory leave over claims of embezzlement of funds.