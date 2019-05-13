Companies Spire Bank seeks Sh112m in sale of customer’s property

The bank has a core capital of negative Sh1.6 billion. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Capital-starved Spire Bank is selling seven properties estimated at Sh112.6 million across the country belonging to one of its customers who defaulted on a loan.

The bank, which has no capital, is selling Patrick Mangatu’s houses and plots in Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos and Kitui counties.

The properties include a four bed-roomed mansion in Jambo estate on Lang’ata Road valued at Sh25 million, a Sh25.2 million property in Kiambu that is un-occupied and three residential apartments in Matinyani, Kitui County valued at Sh16.2 million. The units range from four to six-bedrooms.

Others are a Sh20 million vacant property on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway next to Visram International School, a Sh20 million vacant property and a Sh6.2 million development both in Kitui County.

The price estimates were provided by Mr Mangatu. Spire Bank (formerly Equatorial Commercial Bank) said the businessman will use the proceeds to repay his loan and use the balance to expand his businesses.

Mr Mangatu said the properties are being sold after he failed to service a loan whose value remained undisclosed.

“I had an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with them that I would give them some cash but now they are assisting me to sell them in order to get it,” Mr Mangatu said yesterday.

The move comes as the struggling bank seeks ways to inject capital to remain afloat months after heavy losses wiped out its capital in year ended last December.