Companies Stanbic lays off 88 staff in voluntary retirement plan

Stanbic Bank building on Kimathi Street in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Stanbic Bank Kenya has laid off 88 staff under its early retirement scheme that is intended to slash the lender’s payroll expenses.

Stanbic chief executive officer Charles Mudiwa said the selection process has been concluded and that the first batch of 30 employees exited the bank last Friday as part of a months-long exercise that will be staggered to early November.

The 88 staff exiting the lender is more than half of the 135 employees who had applied for the voluntary early retirement scheme, pointing to growing concern on job security in an industry where other banks are also cutting their staff size.

Under the scheme, the 88 will get "ex-gratia payment calculated at the rate of 1.5 months salary for each completed year of service in recognition of the service rendered to the bank, Mr Mudiwa said.

The laid off staff will also get a 25 percent rebate or discount on the balance of any outstanding staff loans settled immediately upon exit.

advertisement ​

The process is being staggered in order to disrupt the lender’s operations during the period.

“The programme is finished and the response was actually more overwhelming than we expected…We had 135 applications and we only accepted 88. The first group is actually going today (last Friday) and the second is leaving in September. We are staggering the process to avoid disruptions,” Mr Mudiwa said last week.

He however did not disclose the cost of the redundancy scheme that is also part of the bank’s digitisation plans and staff reduction in a growing trend in the industry that continues to increase employees’ fears on job security.

The employees exiting Stanbic Bank will continue repaying their loans at staff interest rates for a period of six months, after which the outstanding amounts will revert to commercial terms.

Laid-off employees will remain on the bank’s medical scheme until the end of the year, with an option of opting out and getting paid the equivalent of the cost of the insurance to the bank. Stanbic spent Sh2.86 billion on staff costs in the first half of the year representing a 3.2 percent rise from a similar period in 2018.

The lender earlier defended the move to layoff staff even as it recorded a 14.38 percent jump in net profit to hit Sh4 billion in the half year ended June, saying it was necessary inn order to make the lender agile.

The bank is the latest to lay off staff after Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) shed off 240 workers in the six months to June to have 5,980 staff on its payroll.