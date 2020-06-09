Companies Standard Bank appoints Kenyan to head Africa research services team

Incoming Standard Bank head of Africa research services Jibran Qureishi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

South Africa’s Standard Bank Group has appointed Kenya’s Jibran Qureishi to head its Africa research services, replacing Phumelele Mbiyo.

Mr Qureishi has been the regional economist at the multinational’s local subsidiary Stanbic Bank.

He helped create Kenya’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in 2014 that tracks the performance of the private sector.

The PMI is an index of the prevailing direction of economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors.

It seeks to establish whether market conditions, as viewed by purchasing managers, are expanding, staying the same, or contracting.

“Following the departure of the much-celebrated Phumelele Mbiyo, we announce the appointment of Jibran Qureishi as the head of Africa Research services,” Standard Bank said in an internal memo.

Standard Bank is the largest lender in Africa by assets and operates in 20 countries in Africa and abroad. The research Mr Qureishi and his team will produce will help the lender and its clients navigate their lending and other commercial transactions.