Companies StarTimes offers app users 5pc discount

StarTimes Media content director Michael Mwai (left) and regional marketing director Aldrine Nsubuga during the launch of a campaign in Nairobi on November 14 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

PayTV operator StarTimes has introduced a payment platform where customers will enjoy a five percent discount for using the StarTimes ON App to pay for packages.

Regional marketing director Aldrine Nsubuga said this was aimed at encouraging customers to use less cash, which has been suspected to be a conduit of the dreaded coronavirus.

“Customers should download the application on Google Play or Apple App Store then link their set-top boxes to the application which will see them access an electronic wallet that will facilitate subscription payment through either Co-operative, KCB, Equitel, M-Pesa or Airtel money,” he said.

The app platform enables subscribers to change TV packages, review subscription history, as well as access more informative, educational and entertaining content.

StarTimes ON App also gives subscribers a platform to view live content on Standard Definition, High Definition and Ultra High Definition. App users can replay content as well as access key highlights of the premium content at their own convenience.

advertisement

Mr Nsubuga said the app is data-light, enabling users to stream content under 2G/ 3G or 4G networks with less data consumption of up to 30 percent.