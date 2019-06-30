Companies Strathmore awaits final nod to offer courses in engineering

Strathmore University is set to start offering degree courses in engineering as the institution seeks to increases its academic programmes for local and international students.

Vice-Chancellor John Odhiambo said the university is at an advanced stage of seeking Commission of University Education and the Engineering Board of Kenya approvals for the proposed curriculum.

The private institution announced the plans early this year that it had partnered with wind energy firm Kijito Power to develop an electrical engineering curriculum.

“We are currently pursuing regulatory approvals for the proposed curriculum and recruiting faculty and assembling academic resources to mount the programmes,” said Prof Odhiambo on Friday.

The last major programme Strathmore launched was its Law School in 2012.

He spoke during the university’s 15th graduation ceremony where 1,001 students graduated with PhD, masters and undergraduate degrees. Out of the 2019 class, three graduated with PhDs and 230 with masters.

At Friday’s event, 54 per cent of the graduates were females while 46 per cent were male. International students comprised four per cent of the graduands, underlining the university’s growing reputation across the globe.