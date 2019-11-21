Companies Struggling Nakumatt closes its Kisumu branch

Employees of Nakumatt Mega City in Kisumu arrived for work Thursday only to be met with the devastating news via a notice that the outlet had shut down.

The move now leaves the once-giant retailer with only five branches in the country, underlining the company’s deep financial woes.

The abrupt news of the outlet’s closure, which has 37 employees, angered the workers even more as they claimed they had not been paid their three months’ salary arrears.

They said the management had earlier this year claimed the disappearance of Sketchers shoes worth Sh900,000 forced their salary to be slashed in half as a way to compensate for the loss.

“There is no single day the store has been broken into, so the news o0f our salary being cut was absurd,” said a visibly angry employee Julius Ochuka.

