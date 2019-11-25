Companies New York-based TBWA named 2019 PR firm of the year

New York-based advertising company TBWA has been named 2019 PR firm of the year after beating more than 10 other companies at a gala organised by the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) in Nairobi.

The firm, formerly Media Edge Public Relations, was recognised in the Consumer Relations Campaign category for growing the cultural popularity of the Johnnie Walker Game of Throne series, which ultimately drove sales up.

TBWA PR Lead Washington Akumu said the awards validate the value of strategic, insight-led communication to achieving measurable, organisational and commercial objectives.

“The awards are truly the product of cross-discipline collaboration across the group in creative, PR and Digital platforms. It also shows the in-house expertise that we have built over the years,” he said.

The firm, which is part of the Redhouse Group, was also feted in the Financial Communication Campaign category, for serving as a communication advisory when French transnational Rubis Energie took over oil marketer KenolKobil. The transaction, valued at over Sh36 billion, resulted in the subsequent de-listing of KenolKobil from the Nairobi Securities Exchange.