Companies Telkom seeks Sh217m from Kenya Railways

Telkom obtained a judgment against KRC for Sh217,100,360 together with interest. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Telkom Kenya wants a court to compel Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) to settle a Sh217 million bill for services rendered in the 1980s through 2007, but which remains unsettled.

Telkom had supplied Public Switched Telephone Network and Data Services.

Telkom in 2017 obtained a judgment against KRC for Sh217,100,360 together with interest.

Telkom is seeking intervention after attempts to get the money failed despite several requests since July last year.

“Kenya Railways conduct is in clear violation of section 88(a) of the Kenya Railways Corporations Act which requires that its managing director shall make prompt payment of any judgment of the court,” Telkom Kenya says.

However, KRC says it sought to appeal and was allowed by the Court of Appeal.

It accuses Telkom of acting maliciously by demanding the Sh217 million despite knowing that an appeal had been preferred.