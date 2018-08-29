Companies Transport firm slams brakes on Toyota ‘faulty’ bus lawsuit

Local transport company City Shuttle has withdrawn a case it filed against carmaker Toyota Kenya in which it claimed that vehicles sold to it were faulty.

In the suit, the firm and 10 others last year alleged that certain HINO vehicles they had bought from Toyota Kenya had developed mechanical problems.

In particular, buyers of the Hino FC 500 model trucks and buses alleged that the vehicles developed problems in their engines, brakes and chassis even before the expiry of their warranties that rendered them un-roadworthy.

“No brand new vehicles develop such a multiplicity of problems resulting in total grounding, even lack of spare parts replacement, without a manufacturer’s defect. Toyota Kenya had capped the warranty at 100,000 kilometres or 36 months, whichever was earlier,” the buyers had said in their court filing.

Toyota denied the claims and said the vehicles had not been serviced every 5,000 kilometres as instructed in the warranty manual and that some buyers engaged non-authorised service centres.

The buyers sued Toyota Kenya, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and Toyota’s affiliates Nairobi Hino Limited and Tsusho Capital Kenya Limited.

The suing buyers said the debts they had taken from Toyota’s financing arm — Tsusho Capital — and other financiers were piling up because the vehicles were in disuse. Nairobi Hino Ltd took back 45 buses and trucks for repair but in some cases, the vehicles had not been released for lack of replacement parts.

However, Tsusho, which bought the buses from Toyota then sold them to some of the plaintiffs through an instalment payment plan still demanded the settlement of the loans.

Tsusho said some of the buyers were trying to use the suit to evade repossession of the buses after failing to honour the repayment terms agreed upon.