Companies Travel agents association hires new chief executive

The board of the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) has appointed Agnes Mucuha as the organisation’s chief executive.

She takes over from Mr Nicanor Sabula who has resigned from the position.

In a statement sent to newsrooms yesterday, KATA chairman Mohammed Wanyoike said the appointment took effect on January 1 and is open-ended.

Ms Mucuha has worked at Sarova Panafric Hotel, Fairmont Hotels and Resort as well as at Qatar Airways as a senior sales executive.

“Agnes brings in a wealth of experience having previously worked in the hospitality and aviation industry,” Mr Wanyoike said in a statement.

“She has practical knowledge and deep understanding of industry which coupled with strong networks with industry stakeholders, positions her well to lead the organisation in to the next phase of growth.”

Ms Mucuha holds a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from the USIU-Africa.

She also holds a master’s degree in strategic management form the University of Nairobi.

She is taking over from Mr Sabula who has been at the helm of the organisation since 2015.

Mr Sabula is credited with turning around the association into a vibrant organisation in the travel and tourism industry both within and outside the country.

“His vision, drive and focus on results has materially strengthened KATA,” the chairman said in praise of the former CEO.