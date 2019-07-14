Companies Tuskys kin exits security firm Hipora amid row

A son to one of Tuskys Supermarkets’ directors is among three investors who have decided to offload their shareholding in retail logistics consultancy firm Hipora Business Solutions East Africa amid a boardroom dispute over management of the company.

Joram Gatei, who is the son of Tuskys director Samuel Gatei, was until recently one of the shareholders at Hipora – a company that specialises in guarding firms against staff-related fraud.

Other shareholders who have bolted out amid boardroom wrangles over the firm’s multimillion-shilling contracts with Carrefour and Shoprite include two South Africans Tsepho Monnanyana and Johann Yager.

Their exits leave John Wanjohi, one of the founder owners of Hipora, at the helm of the firm.

Mr Gatei declined to comment on his exit while Mr Tsepho said his departure had to do with boardroom matters.

“I have nothing to share with the media regarding our company boardroom matters,” Mr Tsepho said in response to queries. Mr Yager could not be reached on his phone for comment.

Mr Gatei’s investment portfolio includes a stake in fast-food chain Big Square Kenya. He also owns an interior design company that handles Quickmart Supermarket and emerging retailer Tumaini.

Last week during the 10th anniversary of Hipora at a Nairobi hotel, neither Mr Tsepho, Yager nor Joram Gatei were present.

Mr Wanjohi told clients present that Hipora has made management changes and that the firm is now "a Kenyan company owned by a Kenyan".

“We sat down as investors and issues raised could best have been resolved by relieving the shareholding of some investors in a legally binding way for the benefit of Hipora Business Solutions East Africa as well as our clients,’’ said Mr Wanjohi on the sidelines of the event.

He, however, declined to disclose the firm’s current shareholding structure and the exit package paid to the former investors.

At one time, Mr Wanjohi had moved to court to secure an injunction to stop his ouster in a case filed by other directors.