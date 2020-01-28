Companies Twiga Foods co-founder gives up executive role

Twiga foods Founder Grant Brooke (left) with CEO Peter Njoya on June 10, 2019. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Grant Brooke, the co-founder of technology food distribution platform Twiga Foods, has stepped down from active management of the firm.

The former CEO of the company used his LinkedIn page to announce the decision nearly a year after he handed over the post to Mr Peter Njonjo.

“I’ve decided to step-down from active management in Twiga as of this month, though I’ll remain on the board of directors going forward,” Mr Brooke said.

“Since handing over the role of CEO to Peter last year, I’ve stuck around to help in that transition as much as possible. I think we’ve reached a point where my not being present won’t cause any disruption.”

He indicated that he plans to embark on a new project that will be announced in the next few months.

Mr Brooke last year handed over the CEO post retaining an unspecified executive role in the firm he founded in 2014.

Twiga Foods is among Africa’s fast-growing start-ups that have attracted substantial funding from global institutional investors.

The firm runs a cashless platform through which vendors can order and pay for vegetables and fresh food from farmers, resulting in a more efficient supply chain by elimination of multiple layers of middlemen.

Twiga Foods last year raised Sh504.4 million from France-based investor Creadev. The deal saw the Mulliez family, one of the richest in the world, which controls the private equity (PE) firm, acquire a stake in the company.