Companies UAP Holdings H1 profit doubles to Sh383m

A UAP outlet. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Diversified investment firm UAP Holdings has doubled its net profit to Sh383 million for the six-month period ended June, 2019, supported by reduced costs and a lower tax expense.

The absence of the one-off cost of Sh335 million spent in the comparative half year of 2018 to send home 89 staff helped cut operating expenses by eight per cent to Sh2.2 billion.

“The cost reduction was a result of payroll savings realised after the reorganisation in half year 2018 in addition to concerted efforts to manage expenses group-wide,” group CEO Peter Mwangi said during press briefing in Nairobi .

During this period, income tax expense also dropped by 47 per cent to Sh135 million, further supporting the bottom-line in an environment of flat earned premiums.

Net earned premium grew marginally from Sh7.3 billion to Sh7.5 billion as gross written premium during the period grew 1.8 per cent to Sh9.9 billion. Kenyan unit contributed 61 per cent of the premiums followed by Uganda at 21 per cent.

The group’s total income also remained flat at Sh9.8 billion, mainly driven by a fall in investment income and commission earned.

Investment income declined 7.7 per cent from Sh2 billion to Sh1.89 billion with Mr Mwangi attributing this on the impact of property valuation write-downs. The group has property investments in Kenya, Uganda and south Sudan and valuations are carried out to adjust with realities in the market.

Net claims payable rose 6.3 per cent to Sh5.5 billion during the six months. Mr Mwangi said the claims increased particularly for the medical business and additional boosts to reserves in the life business.

While loss ratio for general business improved from 55 per cent to 44 per cent, that of health businesses worsened from 68 per cent to 74 per cent.

“We have adopted more conservative claims reserving in the general and heath businesses to adopt to the general trend of increased claims especially in health business,” said David Kuria, the UAP managing director for general insurance.