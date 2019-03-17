Companies UK to award millions to Kenyan firms creating jobs

UK Prime Minister Theresa May. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The UK Government has issued a call for proposals for a Business Innovation Challenge that will see five successful enterprises receive grant funding and technical assistance worth up to Sh13 million (£100,000) each.

The challenge, which falls under Britain’s new four-year Kenya Catalytic Jobs Fund, seeks proposals from firms that are developing innovative solutions to create jobs, especially for Kenya’s youth and marginalized groups.

“The call for proposals targets initiatives that are innovative, scalable, sustainable and which can demonstrate substantial impact,” said the UK government in a statement Friday. The challenge is focussed on agriculture and manufacturing, the informal sector, and people in marginalised groups and areas. Shortlisted applicants will present their innovations at a pitch event in front of a panel of expert judges.

The Kenya Catalytic Jobs Fund is a Sh650 million (£5million) four-year programme which “tests and supports innovations with the potential to stimulate large-scale job creation.”