Companies US-based Varian launches in Kenya

California-based radiation oncology treatments and software maker Varian has ventured into the Kenyan market in a move aimed at serving the growing population of cancer patients in the country.

The US company firm said the office, situated at Delta Riverside Office Park along Riverside drive, will employ sales, service and support staff.

The firm did not disclose the number of workers it will employing in the office which is also set to serve cancer patients from other countries within the East African region.

“With the increasing need for advanced cancer treatment in Kenya and the region, we believe it is the right time to establish direct sales and service to assist the oncology care community,” said Chris Toth, President, Varian Oncology Systems in a statement Wednesday.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in Kenya, over 47,000 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2018 and it is estimated to reach over 115,000 new cases a year in 2040.

advertisement