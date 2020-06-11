Companies I have spent my first year at Treasury just teaching discipline

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani read his first Budget Thursday against the backdrop of a global pandemic that is threatening the economy with a recession and a debt crisis that has been waiting to burst.

He spoke to the Business Daily about his first year in office, having been named acting Treasury CS in July 2019 in place of Henry Rotich, who was forced out by a scandal.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FIRST YEAR IN OFFICE, HOW DOES IT FEEL TO RUN THE COUNTRY'S ECONOMY?

This is a ministry like no other; the juggling between huge public expectations, the notion that there are infinite resources and a great desire to deliver on all our development needs, weighed against international standards to balance growth and fiscal prudence. It is a very huge responsibility. But I enjoy it. Every single day is a learning day. The opportunity to manage the economy to make a difference and to withstand the huge storm at all times is quite fulfilling though.

YOU SAY YOU FOUND THIS PLACE IN A FISCAL MESS, THAT YOU FOUND YOURSELF IN THE DEEP END. HOW HAVE YOU FOUND THE SHORES?

The first thing I did was to mobilise the staff and re-look the fiscal framework. The Budget had been passed so the first two months what we did was just try and rationalise it. We identified areas we could undertake savings and these are areas in the recurrent expenditures for the MDAs [ministries, departments and agencies].

We realised there had been a lot of wastage, especially on foreign travel. There are times you know governments sent delegations of 60 to 100 people when at most five can do. So the first thing we did we reduced those expenditures by 50 percent.

The other areas we looked at were things like furniture. Towards the end of every financial year there is increased spending to replace furniture, to replace ICT... Even the other ones which are in a good shape are just thrown away.

DEBT HAS BEEN A BIG ISSUE. THIS IS THE FIRST YEAR WE HAVE NOT SEEN THE TREASURY TAKE A SYNDICATED OR EUROBOND. WHY WAS THE TREASURY SO MUCH INTO COMMERCIAL DEBT?

They have stopped coming because I am not yielding. When I was new every day we had people here selling debts, trying to get you to borrow; “please borrow, you have this project, we have money”.

Instead we rationalised the Budget and looked at the debt portfolio.Are there ways you can reduce the commercial loans with concessional ones? Of course, the concessional ones are ready. You ask the World Bank to give you money, they will give it to you, you ask AfDB they will give it to you. And these are highly concessional. On average the interest rates will be one or 1.5 percent with like five-year, 10-year grace period. So why do we go for loans from eight percent that we pay within 10 years?

We also have a new debt policy passed by the Cabinet and a Public Debt Management Office, which has been given independence so that not even the minister can interfere.

YOU SAY YOU FOUND CASES OF INDISCIPLINE [IN GOVERNMENT AGENCIES]. WHAT WERE SOME OF THE CASES AND HOW DID YOU DEAL WITH THEM?

There was lip service supporting private sector, for instance. When I came in non-payment of pending bills was routine, and nobody cared. Even if you had money you did not pay.

We personalised it, against the accounting officer. We would tell them: you pay, how you pay is not our problem. Rationalise your budget, suspend some expenditure and pay first. And we wrote them and copied to the President that if you do not pay by this date I am now washing my hands and you know.

Another thing was that ministries would start projects and estimate that it costs a certain amount of money and it is their word against nothing. So we said no, if you want to start a project you bring it here, to the project implementation unit at the Treasury that now puts your word to test. Is your Sh50 million per kilometre feasible? We tell them you may start the project but based on our own technical analysis the cost of this project is this, if you are happy you can proceed with it.

YOU SAY THAT BEFORE COVID19 HIT US YOU HAD BEGUN A FISCAL CONSOLIDATION PROGRAMME TO CUT THE BUDGET DEFICIT TO THREE PER CENT BY 2023. HOW WERE YOU GOING TO ACHIEVE THAT?

I went to Washington, met the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and invited them. I felt it is important to be measured by international standards rather than just be looked at by our own standards. There is an external check, a negotiated position to put us on a development trajectory.

They were here for about three weeks during which we went through all the systems. We agreed to put systems in place to grow our own revenue, automate most processes with the KRA, relook the border configuration by putting scanners to facilitate movement of cargo, and try to also grow the tax base.

We agreed on stimulating local consumption. If we all now consume our tea and drink our milk, the farmer down the chain can expand and employ more people. If consumption increases production increases and we employ more people and the government will collect more taxes.

We also agreed to get rid of expenditures that do not add much value like foreign travel, which consumes the hard currency earned from the exports and diaspora remittances and other inflows.