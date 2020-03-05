Enterprise Creating clothes the upcycling way

Wangui Karanja, the brains behind the fashion brand Stylish With Adira. PHOTO | COURTESY

Wangui Karanja, 22, has made 50 collectibles from discarded clothes and fabrics over the last three years using a method called upcycling.

Wangui is so convinced about the opportunities presented by upcycling she is now launching her own fashion brand — Stylish With Adira.

“I bounced around in the different parts of the fashion industry for two years before settling on sustainable fashion,” Wangui said in an interview with the Business Daily. “I was doing what I saw everyone else do, what I was told was the 'in-thing' in the fashion space. However, I wasn't happy.”

She has chosen an ideal spot to achieve greater sustainability. The UN Environment (Unep) reports that the fashion industry is the second-biggest consumer of water and responsible for about 10 per cent of the world’s emissions, which is more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

Moreover, it only seems to keep growing. According to a fashion industry report by Shopify, a Canadian multinational e-commerce company, the global e-commerce fashion industry is projected to grow by more than 10 per cent a year to $713bn by 2022.

