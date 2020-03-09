Enterprise Engineer finds fortune in making unique water tanks

A collapsible water tank made by LinerFix Limited made for water storage and biogas in Kikuyu on February 21, 2020. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

It took seven years of studies for George Mukirae to become an agricultural engineer. However, nothing prepared him for the tough task of searching for a job after completing his studies. A good job simply refused to come his way even after knocking on doors for 10 years.

The University of Nairobi alumni would resort to menial jobs at construction sites as well as take up unskilled day-pay jobs in commercial farms where he never applied his training.

His task entailed installation of waterproof and flexible plastic liner in dams within flower firms to help them preserve water.

He lasted nine months in this job. Although being rendered jobless was tough for him, it eventually turned out to be a blessing in disguise as it led him to the business world

“As I left my workstation, I had time to attend a six-week training session by water and solar solutions company, Davis Shirtliff for installing and repairing their products as well as become their sales agent. But my interest in plastic liner installation remained my core passion,” he says.

With a lot of time in his hands, he started making special water tanks that became popular among flower farms. The tanks were unique because they were collapsible. This means the tank can be dismantled and be ferried to a new location where it is reassembled.

His sister gave her a capital of Sh150,000 to begin his enterprise.

“These (water tanks) proved popular with fresh produce farmers who would dismantle it at the end of the two- or three-year lease,” he says, noting that this drove him to form Linerfix Company.

However, his start-up would soon run into headwinds as clients delayed payment for his services.

“I was subcontracted by people who won public contracts but had no idea or machinery to perform the tasks. They paid me very little and at times I lost my money,” he reminisces on the challenges he faced when starting out.

Despite a series of setbacks, his enterprise would soon witness encouraging growth as subcontracts started streaming in. He hired six employees to oversee projects in various parts of the country.

His major breakthrough came when he won a subcontract at Base Titanium Resources that he jointly implemented with a South African dam construction specialist.

“I learnt new skills and got to use new machines. I invested the money I got (from Base Titanium) to pursue a three-day course in a UK institute that trains, researches and certifies all welding jobs,” he says.

With increased earnings, Mr Mukirae invested in a new machine that make water tanks of between 10,000 litres and 200,000 litres at half the price.

“We also fabricate collapsible water tanks that can be installed underground and this has also seen them rejigged for use as biogas tanks,” Mr Mukirae tells Enterprise.

The business has now grown with its prospects looking bright. It makes in the region of Sh400,000 a month and has six permanent employees. It hires temporary workers whenever it wins more contract than can be handled by the permanent workers.

Subcontracts from corporates have also been coming to his way. He has been tasked with drilling wells for geothermal. It also got a contract to build a protective dirty water dam at Ngamia 1.

Drawing from the experiences of financial challenges he faced when starting out, Mr Mukirae says Kenya should establish an innovations hub that funds start-ups.

“Kenya needs a credit facility that enables low capitalised companies to bid for public contracts that are now a reserve of wealthy ‘briefcase’ contractors that operate via subcontractors,” he adds

He says there are opportunities in the welding sector and urged the government and other stakeholders to provide a relevant course in colleges to train the youth.

“If we had capital, we would start a training school for liner welders as well as make a liner fabricating machine that can be sold at extremely affordable prices. This will reduce reliance on the Chinese factories,” he says.

Kenya, he adds, must engage its young people and avail funds for enterprises. Also, county governments should pay promptly for contracts done by SMEs to make them sustainable and grow.

“The ability to execute a task and not financial muscle determines who wins a contract,” he says, noting that the culture of ‘tenderpreneurs’ should be uprooted.