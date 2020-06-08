Enterprise Former chef finds recipe for her success in fashion

Fashion designer Carol Kinoti. PHOTO | COURTESY

Carole Kinoti has been in the fashion industry for 15 years building her name in the dynamic women's wardrobes. Her passion is coming up with unique designs that meet diverse needs of her clients.

Although fashion is now what is making her tick, this is not what she initially wanted to do. She also did not study the field in college.

"Growing up, everyone in my family knew I wanted to become a chef. I also wanted to do that," says Ms Kinoti.

After culinary training, she got a job as a chef. However, a few years into the job, she realised that this was not what she wanted to do forever. "It's usually a challenge with many creative people. They struggle before settling on what exactly they want to do for a career," she adds.

When she realised that fashion was all she wanted to pursue, she went back to college to gain skills. She trained at Woodgrove Fashion College and later proceeded to Manager Programmer at strathmore Business School.

After the studies, she set up Carole Kinoti Brand, which focuses on women fashion. She does what she describes as contemporary wears. It also deals with corporate uniforms and consultancy in interior designs.

"My focus is mainly on women from the age of 20 and above in my ready-to-wear designs," she says.

“We have the Carole Kinoti luxury brand which retails between Sh8,000 and Sh15,000. We also have the FOTRE commercial brand which retails for up to Sh 6,000.”

Two years ago she formed Mavazi Elevate Programme that trains the youths in the creative sector with a mission of turning talent into trade. "In my 15 years in the industry, I came across challenges in production, marketing, distribution and financing. I realised that these are the challenges facing upcoming designers, and thus the need for such a project," she adds.

Mavazi Elevate programme has also been helping women compete in the international market.

Her company has also been involved in empowering women doing fashion based on beadwork in counties such as Kajiado. These include training them on how to price, add value, as well as how to sell and design for a target clientele.

She notes that this is one of her achievements last year.

"(Last year) we prepared a fashion show where we took the models to showcase the end product and how they should target clients while making their products," says Ms Kinoti who has 10 permanent staff and more others on contract.

Ms Kinoti says her array of fashion designs are informed by the varied needs of the Kenyan woman. "A typical Kenyan woman has different touches in their wardrobes to be worn in different times which include both African and western wear," she tells Enterprise.

The entrepreneur says the world of fashion is as dynamic as technology, and to keep pace, she monitors trends locally and internationally. Occasions like weddings and trends, also inspire her innovations.

"I also strive to drive the change and trends because I'm a realist, am very practical," she says.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, she has made a number of innovations which include designer masks which range from beaded to special fabrics. The pandemic has also changed the way she deals with customers. "The pandemic has increased my engagement on the digital platforms unlike before where we had more one-on-one engagement with our clients,” says Ms Kinoti.

She reveals that her greatest achievement is being able to share her talent for trade and empowering people and changing lives.