Enterprise Generosity opens door to happiness

Happiness doubles not when you get what you want, but when you give what you have. FILE PHOTO \ NMG

On a cold, stormy winter day, two friends were out for a cup of coffee at a small café. They were intrigued by signage on the door that read, "You’re welcome, we have suspended coffee."

"Suspended coffee?" they looked at each other wondering what it could be. They got talking and joined the line of people standing in front of the cashier. "What can I offer you today?" The cashier asked a couple of young couple who were looking at the menu. "I think we'll take three cups of coffee," one of them said. "Two now, and one suspended." The cashier nodded, as if it were an ordinary order, took payment and placed two cups of hot coffee on the counter. The two thanked him, took the two cups and left without waiting for the third. The next in line was an older couple. "Same order as always?" The cashier smiled at them. "Yes, thank you," replied the woman. "But please add two suspended coffees, we haven’t purchased those in a while." They again left with two cups of coffee. Now it was the turn of the friends. "Good Morning!" said the cashier. "How can I help you?" "I think we'd like two cups of coffee," one friend said. "We'll drink them here." When their order was ready, they took the cups and sat down to have it and were observing what was happening.

They started talking on and on till the time the café became almost empty. Just then a tired old man in shabby clothes came in and stood quietly in front of the cash register. He thought for a moment and then asked quietly: "Do you have a suspended coffee?"

The cashier smiled and nodded, poured the man a cup of hot coffee and placed it in front of him. The man thanked him, took the cup and left. Soon then another man came and the same happened.

The friends seemed to understand what was happening. They realised that anyone who wants can prepay for a cup of coffee for someone less fortunate without making them feel bad. As it was time for the friends to leave, they walked up to the cashier and paid for two suspended coffees.

This beautiful story is based on a real initiative by several cafes around the world who decided to help those who can’t buy a cup of coffee without feeling ashamed about asking for it.

An act of generosity is giving more than you can, an act of pride is taking less than you need: Generosity can give you everything and pride can leave you with nothing in life. Never let pride come in the way of your happiness and growth.

Happiness doubles not when you get what you want, but when you give what you have: Generosity and richness have got nothing to do with each other. But definitely generosity and happiness have a lot in common. The more generous you are the happier you become.