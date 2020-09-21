Enterprise Kenyan in race to win Sh2.7m innovation prize

A Kenyan is among 20 finalists of the 2020 edition of Anzisha Prize, a platform developed by Africa Leadership Academy and Mastercard Foundation to grow innovation and entrepreneurship on the continent.

Wilfred Chege is the co-founder of Shulemall Limited, an e-commerce platform that sells uniforms, textbooks and stationary for students in boarding schools.

The 20-year-old will join other finalists in virtual meetings where they will share knowledge and learn from expert coaches and mentors. This is done as they prepare for their final pitches to a panel of external judges in a race to win the grand-prize of Sh2.7 million ($25 000).

“2020 has seen a global shift in the future of work. This year’s applicants have personified the resilience and innovation that Africa needs as we navigate our way into a post-Covid-19 future,” said Melissa Mbazo-Ekepenyong, Deputy Director of the Anzisha Prize.

Other finalists are from Morocco, Ghana, Benin, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, South Africa, Senegal, Cameroon, Tanzania, Uganda, Madagascar and Nigeria.

advertisement

All finalists will also get enrolled for a Fellowship on entrepreneurship after the pitch. They will all get a cash prize of Sh270,000 ($2 500), while the 1st runner and 2nd runner will receive Sh1.6 million ($15 000) and Sh1.3 million ($12 500) respectively.

The 20 finalists were selected from 1 ,200 applicants vying for a chance to join the Anzisha Prize fellowship.

The Anzisha Prize is an advocate of young people starting businesses and hiring their peers to combat youth unemployment.

As the programme celebrates its 10th year, the announcement of the grand prize winner will take place at the Anzisha Prize Conference on October 27.