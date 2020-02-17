Enterprise Strong belief in yourself drives success dreams

Stay focused on set goals. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Two friends, William and Gorge, who were in their late seventies were catching up after a long time. They had so much to talk, so many moments to re-live and so many dreams that they always had. William shared his story of life - how he went on to finish his modest education, moved to a new town and started his business. Things were difficult, he faced so many challenges and hurdles, but he went on facing them with grit and determination. At the end, he said he was so happy to have built a home, see his children grow up and more importantly have lived his life the way he wanted and how he had dreamt of. Now William asked George how his life has been. George too had his fair share of ups and downs. He finished his education, went on to work in a factory, built a home, raised his children and so on. But he said, he regretted not having lived the life he always wanted to. William was not too sure why George was unhappy and dis-satisfied with life.

So, George went on, “When I was a young man, I wanted to change the world. I kept thinking a lot about how to change the world for years. But then I had no idea of how to do it, so I gave up. Then I thought, probably I am too ambitious, so I decided to change my country. I kept thinking for long about how to change my country. But then I had no idea of how to do it, so I gave up.

Again, I thought, probably I am too ambitious, so I decided to change my town. I kept thinking for long about how to change my town. But then I had no idea of how to do it, so I gave up. By then, I was almost old enough to realise that I could not change even my town, so I decided to change my family. But alas, I kept thinking about how and could do nothing much. Now, as an old man, I realise the only thing I can change is myself, and suddenly I realised that if long ago I had changed myself, I could have made an impact on my family. My family and I could have made an impact on our town. Their impact could have changed the nation and I could indeed have changed the world.

By changing nothing, nothing changes: Change is constant that keep happening always, sometimes within us, sometimes around us, some things in our control and some things beyond us. To adapt and to change internally and externally is merely a choice we make. So be wise and make effort in the right path.

Stay focused on set goals: At some point in life, however passionate we are about them, our goals may seem unreasonable and you feel like quitting them. Every time, you feel so, try to stay focused, try to be consistent and persistent towards achieving them. You will be amazed to find them getting to look more reasonable and realisable.

