Enterprise Student keeps in step by customising shoes

His preoccupation was how to make shoes that stand out in a world where there is a lot of sameness in fashion. This is how Westbury Ngigi, started thinking of customising shoes by adding a touch of design and colour.

To realise his dream, the Bachelor of Arts student at Unicaf University established his design business in September 2019. He used capital of Sh3,600 given to him by his father.

“I started art while I was still young and I would get in trouble with my teachers as I used to draw graffiti even on my school book covers. My parents realised I was talented and they nurtured me,” he says.

Mr Ngigi got inspired by Youtuber Maxine Wabosha who once did a video on her channel on how to customise rubber shoes.

“I use fabric paint and brushes to decorate the shoes. Buying the paints costs me Sh800 for a set of ten different colours, a pair of rubber shoes go for Sh300 whereas a brush is Sh100,’’ he says.

He sells the pairs from Sh550 to Sh700 depending on the complexity of the design. Most of his clienteles are ladies but he also customises male and children shoes.

Having sold over 150 pairs since September, Mr Ngigi is actively saving to start an art and designing studio.

He is banking on the wide reach of social media marketing and a growing demand among consumers for customised to grow his business.

“Consumers generally want more control and choice in what they purchase. Most of my clients come through word of mouth and search. People find me through friends on Facebook and on Instagram,” he says. ‘’Customers can place an order online and can choose an existing design or opt for a custom-made one. After the order is placed, I do the design and print it inhouse. It takes less than 48 hours to deliver the shoes."

Mr Ngigi, 21, has also cast his net wider in the artistic arena.

“Apart from customising rubber shoes, I recently started recycling glass bottles and transforming them into beautiful dècor pieces’’ he says, adding that he went into recycling as a way of taking care of the environment. “… I thought I should make good use of the bottles that were lying everywhere by recycling them and transforming them into art pieces,’’ he says.

He uses paint or Ankara fabric on the glass bottles to make beautiful vases or unique pieces of art for décor. The artistic glass bottles go for between Sh350 and Sh500 depending on the sizes and the designs.

Although Mr Ngigi is applying his talent to earn an income, his trade is not without challenges. As a young entrepreneur, accessing funding is a big challenge. High interest loans from lending institutions make it hard for him to secure good capital. This is why he is still working from home, as he struggles with costly paints.

Another challenge is balancing his time between his studies with the business.

Nonetheless, Mr Ngigi hopes to expand his business and train other youths on the same skills.