Oppo rolls out photo campaign to award customers

Chinese mobile phone-maker Oppo has unveiled a campaign to search for masterpiece shots with view of awarding customers.

The phone maker has invited customers to submit their videos and photos that depict their creativity.

The campaign dubbed DifferenceinaClick is aligned to the Christmas season that comes with the spirit of togetherness and fun.

It comes at a time Oppo has unveiled Reno2 F whose unique multi-perspective capabilities are enabled by its Quad-Camera setup.

“They include Ultra Wide Angle and Ultra Night Mode 2.0, allowing users and creators to boldly defy conventional photography by capturing new, fresh perspectives behind the lens and to see the difference in a click,” said Oppo in a statement.

In April this year the phone maker unveiled the F11 and F11 Pro mid-range smartphones in efforts to strengthen its foothold in Kenya.

The device maker, which launched Oppo F9 last September, said the F11 smartphone will be available in local stores and via online shopping platforms such as Jumia and will retail at Sh29,999.

The F11 pro will retail at Sh39,999, higher then the F9 by Sh10,000.