Low income households to benefit from new medical centre

Low income households to benefit from new medical centreSunday, September 2, 2018 19:58
Nakuru-based Hindu Temple Jalaram is set to launch a medical centre to cater for low income households, charging as low as Sh200 for treatment.
The Temple, known for its humanitarian work, has received a Sh3 million boost from Prime Bank for construction of the Sh170 million facility that will offer medical services at subsidised rates.
The medical centre will offer diagnostic laboratory services, radiology, CT Scan, general practice clinics and a pharmaceutical services at a subsidised rate and in some cases free of charge.
“We are committed to meeting the needs of the low income families in Nakuru and that is why we are venturing into medical services, a basic need that is beyond the reach of most Kenyans,” said Raj Shah, one of project’s trustees.
Managed by a group of trustees, Jalaram temple helps the needy through provision of free meals, education scholarships for bright students, wheel chairs and crutches to the persons with disabilities.
