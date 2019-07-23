Shipping & Logistics Campaign intensified to tame maritime accidents

Police officers and officials from the Kenya Maritime Authority arrest boat owners in Mbita Town, Homa Bay County, during a crackdown on unsafe water vessels on Lake Victoria on May 22. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has intensified its campaign on marine safety in a bid to reduce the increasing marine accidents caused by unworthy sea vessels.

The campaign dubbed Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) was rolled out following reports of increasing number of marine accidents in the past 10 years. Half of the accidents have involved capsizing of vessels while 40 percent are drowning cases related to unworthy vessels.

The accidents have been blamed on low levels of compliance with maritime safety regulations by vessel owners and operators.

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) is collaborating with the national enforcement agencies, county governments and key players in maritime safety and security.

The project, which began two months ago, has seen a significant increase in the number of vessels registered after complying with safety standards. All boats were required to have registered by May 20.

advertisement

KMA Director General George Okong’o in an earlier statement said the authority would continue to strengthen the maritime regulations to reduce water-related accidents.

“The authority urges all vessel owners and operators to cooperate and ensure their vessels are duly licensed in line with the Merchant Shipping Act, 2009, section 57 (1),” said Mr Okong’o.

“Operating a vessel that is not licensed is an offense and failure to comply will lead to prosecution.”

Compliance campaigns is being conducted for vessels plying Indian Ocean, Lake Victoria, Lamu Islands and Kwale. The suthority has also scheduled a consultative meeting with the shipping agents, the Seafarers Union of Kenya (SUK) and the International Transport Federation of Workers to discuss marine safety, and weed out unscrupulous recruitment agents and illegal fishing vessels.

The meeting comes as 13 Kenyans remain stranded in Somali after they were recruited by unlicensed agent before handing them over to a vessel owner who has been forcing them to work under deplorable conditions.