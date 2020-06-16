Shipping & Logistics Ethiopia-South Sudan railway project dims Lapsset prospects

Workers at the new Lapsset site in Kililana, Lamu West. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The fate of the Sh2.4 trillion Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (Lapsset) corridor project appears to be at a crossroads as Addis Ababa and Khartoum look to be drifting away.

Ethiopia and South Sudan are working on a new railway line that will play some of the roles Lapsset was conceived to perform. African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a Sh126 million grant for the Ethiopian government to complete the financing of a Sh340 million feasibility study for standard gauge railway linking Addis Ababa to Khartoum, with an extension to Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

The Ethiopian grant will support a comprehensive two-year study of the technical, economic, environmental and social feasibility of the SGR.

Implementation of Lappset project has been slow due to the lack of political goodwill and budget gaps with Ethiopia having options of Djibouti and Eritrea ports, which already have a good road and rail network.

With South Sudan connecting its port with Ethiopia in the new venture, implementation of Lappset is potentially in jeopardy with Kenya facing the prospect of being left to shoulder the heavy burden of the project.

Interestingly, the new Ethiopia-South Sudan SGR stretches 1,522km between Addis Ababa and Port Sudan, which is longer compared to the 1,279km distance between Lamu and Addis Ababa.

South Sudan is currently comfortable with the existing agreement to use its northern neighbour’s ports, mainly for crude oil exports. Last year, the two countries extended the oil export deal to 2022. It was originally signed in 2012 and had been extended until December 31, 2019.

The grant approved this week for Ethiopia-Sudan railway will assist in looking at possible financing arrangements such as a public-private partnership of building the railway.

The AfDB grant will cover 35 percent of the total feasibility cost while the NEPAD Infrastructure Project Preparation Facility will provide a Sh200 million grant, while the two countries will each contribute Sh100 million to fund the railway.

NEPAD approved the financing January this year, and it was to be utilised after AfDB approved its contribution.

AfDB said the proposed project would satisfy four of its five strategic priorities which include Integrate Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.

According to the document presented to directors of the African Development Fund, the absence of a regional arterial route linking Ethiopia, Sudan and other countries in the Horn of Africa is a brake on trade, development and regional integration.

The movement of goods and people between Sudan and Ethiopia often requires the use of several modes of transport, which increases costs and lengthens journey times.

The Lapsset also got a blow weeks ago after the Kenyan government announced suspension of any new development of the project to save Sh7.2 billion to channel it towards the government’s Economic Stimulus Package in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

In January this year, Lapsset was adopted as an African Union project and redesigned to link the Lamu port on the eastern African Coast of the Indian Ocean to Douala port in the western Africa Atlantic Ocean. This was expected to be a turnaround in the implementation of the project as it meant it was now under the African Union, elevating its status and enabling to attract foreign direct investment and other financiers compared with its status during the launch in 2012. It also meant the implementation would be a regional affair under the AU, and would be important to the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Government officials from Kenya (Transport CS James Macharia), Ethiopia’s ambassador to Kenya Melos Alem and South Sudan undersecretary in the Ministry of Transport, David Martin signed a memorandum of understanding for development and funding in the presence of African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga.