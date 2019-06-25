Shipping & Logistics Logistics firm seeks to reduce costs by 17 percent

An American-led logistics company is set to reduce transport operational cost by more than 17 per cent in the East African region.

Lori Systems has developed a logistics platform to improve cargo transportation by building new technologies.

Company Product Marketing manager Johnny Falla said his company in the past two years has built Africa’s largest platform of trucks and transporters with over 6000 participating trucks. Mr Falla said their systems have been able to increase transport efficiency by bringing down the cost of moving food in key transport corridors.

“Today US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter visited Grain Bulk Handlers (GBH) where our trucks move grain to different countries in East Africa. Our efficiency seeks to lower transporting cost resulting in lower cost of goods especially food by over 17 percent in key corridors,” said Mr Falla.

He added, “We are also partnering with GBH to ensure grains are transported to different countries at a cheaper cost.”

The manager said increasing demand of their services by many transporters has forced them to seek collaboration with different truck owners to satisfy the market needs.

“Through our efficient online services where a business person can log in and request for transport services, the system has saved time and increased revenues to many importers and exporters. We hope to bring in more transporters and motivate best transporters by giving them more cargo to handle,” said Mr Falla.

Lori Systems are all in one platform and it does not own trucks but hires trucks from businesses and individual owners but it handles invoicing, payment and tracking systems to all trucks under their management. It also provides fuel financing and insurance to goods on transit as well as manage driver’s safety and well-being.

The US ambassador yesterday visited GBH which is the largest bulk grain and fertilizer handling facility in East Africa where the US owns 30 per cent of the shares.

GBH has served as a store to relief agencies, millers and traders to stock sufficient grains in order to enable a rapid donor response to regional food emergencies.