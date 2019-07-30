Shipping & Logistics More women seen joining maritime sector

Shipping and Maritime principal secretary Nancy Karigithu. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NMG

The number of women in the maritime sector is set to grow following the ongoing recruitment of seafarers.

Shipping and Maritime principal secretary Nancy Karigithu said a third of the 120 seafarers employed by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) recently are women. She added that the plan by the shipping firm to employ 2,000 seafarers annually is expected to further grow the number of women who currently make up a paltry 1.2 percent on the world ships.

"Graduates from the Utalii College and other hospitality institutions have attracted global attention and the recruitment of Kenyan workers to work on cruise ships is likely to see growth in the number of women seafarers," noted Ms Karigithu (left).

Kenyan women seafarers, she said have proved that they are good workers, adding that those recruited from November last year have already scooped top awards for sterling performance.

Last month, the International Maritime Organisation recognized Kenya's Elizabeth Marami who made history by becoming Kenya's first female marine pilot. The longest serving International Transport Federation (ITF) woman Port Inspector Betty Makena was also celebrated.