Shipping & Logistics Plan to train 2,000 yearly for global maritime jobs

Shipping and Maritime Principal Secretary, Nancy Karigithu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

About 2,000 youths will be trained in maritime skills to enable them obtain jobs in international shipping lines. This follows a deal between the departments of youth, and that of shipping and maritime.

“We are targeting 2,000 youths per year, and each will earn a minimum of Sh100,000 per month translating to foreign exchange earnings above Sh2.4 billion yearly,” said Shipping and Maritime Principal Secretary, Nancy Karigithu.

The PS said sea careers are pivotal in addressing unemployment challenges in the country. The agreement, she said, will ensure skills development and linkages to job opportunities in the shipping and maritime sector.

“Apart from a well-paying job, our youth will be competitive in the sector’s international job market,” the PS said during the signing ceremony at a media breakfast briefing at the KICC.

“The government is in the process of undertaking various activities aimed at revamping the maritime sector, commonly referred to as the Blue Economy, in order to improve the social and economic wellbeing of Kenyans.”

advertisement

Through the MoU, the PS said Kenya aims to move closer to the “realisation of sustainable Blue growth, maritime skills development and access to employment opportunities for Kenyan youth”.

In their Facebook page, the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF), announced that they will provide eligible seafarers with loans to facilitate their skills development and linkages to job opportunities within the shipping, maritime and the blue economy sector.