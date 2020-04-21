Shipping & Logistics Port operations disrupted as Covid-19 bites

A ship docks at the Port of Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The goods supply chain is set to be disrupted further in the coming days after hundreds of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) staff were asked to work from home, others to self-isolate and 16 others sent on mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 cases were reported at the Port of Mombasa.

Port players have warned of delays of up to more than 72 hours due to shortage of staff after the KPA issued the new orders.

On April 3, KPA acting Managing Director Rashid Salim confirmed that two more port staff had tested positive of corona virus apart from one who had succumbed to the disease a week ago.

Mr Salim said 16 staff who had been identified as having interacted with one of the patients had been sent on quarantine for 14 days.

"The KPA has had two of its staff test positive for the Covid-19 and it has therefore become necessary that 16 other staff who were working with one of the affected to be quarantined to avoid any further spread of the virus," read a section of the letter.

He said the 16 to be quarantined were critical to port operations and there was need to be isolated as a team in an environment where they could continue to work online as they are being monitored by medical personnel.

Due to the increasing cases of infections at the facility, operations are set to be scaled down further.

"There is little business going on at the Port of Mombasa; though it is a global problem, this has been aggravated by recent cases of corona virus outbreak at the facility. We expect more delays due to this," said Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (Kifwa) chairman Roy Mwanthi.

Since one of KPA staff succumbed to Covid-19 two weeks ago, tens of people were sent on mandatory quarantine while hundreds were asked to self-isolate.

The KPA has also asked the majority of its staff to work from home while casuals who work in four shifts have been reduced by a half.