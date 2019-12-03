Shipping & Logistics Revived Bandari Academy trains 380 on sea skills

The revival of the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa has opened up opportunities for hundreds of youth to train on merchant marine.

Blue Economy Implementation Committee Chairman General Samson Mwathete says more than 500 youths have been recruited for employment in the sector in the last one year.

Speaking to Shipping and Logistics at Serena Hotel in Mombasa, Gen. Mwathethe said at least 380 youths have been trained following the revival of the academy.

“We have revived Bandari College and we are now training people to enable them serve in the merchant navy. Moving forward we hope that we will get more people to train in the merchant marine,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned the Bandari Academy in July as he announced a partnership between the institution and the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

advertisement

The college has also partnered with Utalii College to officer more courses that are recognised internationally.

Yesterday, Gen. Mwathethe said in the past Kenyans have not been training for the merchant marine as there was no institution to provide the course.

Now, he said, the training will enable the youth to compete for the opportunities at sea.

“ Following the revival ( of the academy) and partnership with other stakeholders, we believe we will get more jobs to offer to the youths in future,” he added while speaking on the sidelines of a sustainable ocean economy forum in Mombasa.

Kenya International Boundaries Office representative Juster Nkoroi said more opportunities for the youths needs to be created by tapping the blue economy.