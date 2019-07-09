Shipping & Logistics Uhuru orders restructuring at Bandari Academy

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered for the restructuring of Bandari Maritime Academy as it takes new roles after partnering with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

The President asked Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director Daniel Manduku to resolve pending staff issues and immediately to motivate staff and ensure the academy works independently.

"We understand there are pending issues which need to be addressed as Bandari College changes to Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA). I ask MD KPA to work out those issues to ensure there is seamless transition," said the President.

Speaking after commissioning the BMA in Mombasa, Mr Kenyatta said the new institution will offer more courses recognised internationally and create more jobs following partnership with the MSC and Utalii college.

"We will continue investing more to ensure we build our maritime sector and through this, hundreds of youth will be employed by international shipping lines due to intensive training they will undergo at Bandari Academy," said the President.

advertisement

During the function, Dock Workers Union (DWU) Chairman Mohammed Sheria raised concerns over lack of restructuring in the department which has now been transferred from the KPA to the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA). "As changes are happening at Bandari College, we would like KPA management to promote staff who have been stagnant in the same job group since 2012. The KPA suspended promotions immediately after talks started over the elevation of the college to maritime school of excellence," said Mr Sheria adding close to 50 workers do not know their fate due to the current changes.