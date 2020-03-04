Technology Digital platform to transform how saccos operate

New platform also gives members access to a detailed report on their monthly and annual transactional reports. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Saccos will soon have a platform where they can share information and communicate with their members at the click of a button.

Anthony Kabugi, the developer of the Co-op Connect App developer, said the new platform will build on the success of another product he designed two years ago where savings and credit societies as well as co-operative societies communicate with their members on a paperless platform.

“The e-directory responds to an urgent demand to give Saccos an online platform where they can congregate, exchange information as well as provide feedback on various issues at the click of a button,” he said. Mr Kabugi said the service also gives societies an opportunity to upload their annual reports, video content of their past events as well as popularise products to the wider public.

Mr Kabugi, currently engaged in development of a cash crop delivery and sales manifest software, said individual saccos with no financial muscle to own e-platforms can link their individual in-house information systems via co-op connect platform.

“We have since piloted this interaction with three saccos where members successfully access their individual account details via their phones on a pay-per-use basis. We plan to add more transactional services onto the private sacco portals where members can directly and securely log in to transact business,” he said.

advertisement

The new platform also gives members access to a detailed report on their monthly and annual transactional reports that they can download onto their phones for future reference.

Mr Kabugi said market information on various products offered by saccos will also be available on the portal enabling Kenyans to choose which sacco to join.

“Individual saccos will also have an in-house platform where they communicate with their members who will have to log in to view the messages,” he added.

The e-sacco directory will also enable societies to market their products across the world. “We want a platform that is global but local. This will mean better prices for produce since buyers will directly use the portal to contact the co-operative society whose details will only be uploaded on the platform upon verification of its existence,” he said.

Currently, tea, flowers and coffee are packed in lots sold at auctions in Kenya and abroad while horticultural products are sold via brokerage houses based abroad. This denies Kenyan farmers money as middlemen dictate prices that produce is sold at and determines the amount of money to pay farmers, which in most instances happens to be “peanuts”. Mr Kabugi said co-operative societies have to pay a subscription fee of Sh4,100 a month where all their members will receive private log in rights at no fee.

Kabugi’s Co-op Connect, launched three years ago currently 268,000 users in Nairobi, Kirinyaga and Kiambu counties where three saccos use the privately run platform for their private use.

“Saccos no longer need to hire IT staff but should outsource the service to mitigate costs associated with securing data, employing staff and buying IT infrastructure,” he said.

Mr Kabugi has since been meeting co-operative society officials in various counties to collect data ahead of the planned rollout later in the year.