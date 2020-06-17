Technology Huawei’s innovation to make offices smarter

Chinese tech giant Huawei has unveiled a smart platform that seeks to drive enterprise digitisation in sub-Sahara Africa.

The productivity tool dubbed IdeaHub comes amid the covid-19 pandemic that has brought an era of social distancing and remote working.

The system enables all-scenario smart office, an intelligent endpoint which integrates multiple functions including multi-screen collaboration between mobiles and PCs, interactive whiteboard, remote collaboration, FHD video conferencing and built-in HD AppGallery.

“IdeaHub is disruptive since it can break down silos and enable employees to share ideas like never before,” Liao Yong, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group in Southern Africa.

He noted the product which is “commercially and culturally constructive”, can help companies build up an intelligent work environment where ideas and information can flow more freely.

It is expected that IdeaHub will change the way different departments talk to each other within a company and enhance the customer engagement experience. The app offers a “virtual exhibition” of products and services.

In order to further explore the needs of enterprise users and provide them with an advanced productivity tool enabling all-scenario smart office, Huawei also launched its …all-scenario smart office strategy with multiple smart office equipment and supporting software ecosystem.