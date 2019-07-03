Technology Liquid Telecom rolls out South Sudan first fibre

Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless, Strive Masiyiwa. PHOTO | AFP

Internet Service Provider Liquid Telecom has rolled out South Sudan’s first fibre broadband network in the latest move that has seen the firm expand its network to 13 countries across Africa.

Liquid Telecom internet connectivity is set to reach nearly 13 million citizens of South Sudan in the phase one set to be completed before the end of 2019.

The firm which has operations locally, is set to link South Sudan to Liquid Telecom’s network across the region which currently covers the East African Community, a regional intergovernmental organisation of six partner states including Kenya Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, United Republic of Tanzania, and Republic of Uganda. The Community connects up to 300 million people and stimulates cross-border investment and trade.

“Liquid Telecom is immensely proud to bring fibre connectivity to South Sudan for the first time.

“This modern ICT infrastructure will help address the most pressing challenges within South Sudan, including the urgent need for peace and state building, job creation and improved livelihoods,” said Executive Chairman of Econet Global and Liquid Telecom, Strive Masiyiwa.

