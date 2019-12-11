Technology New Nokia phone makes entry into Kenya

HMG Global Business Manager Mark Misumi and a model during the launch of Nokia 2.3 in Kenya. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mobile phone maker HMD Global has unveiled the Nokia 2.3 in Kenya six days after it was launched in Cairo, Egypt.

The Nokia 2.3 features a dual camera with ‘Recommended Shot’, a new feature that helps in the selection of best picture.

Gopher Ogembo, HMD Global senior business manager East Africa said the new gadget will give consumers access to two years of Operating System (OS) upgrades and three years of monthly security updates at an affordable price tier.

‘It offers industry leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) for this segment, large screen and our signature promise of two-day battery life – making it the ideal pick for those who rely on their smartphone as their primary screen,” Mr Ogembo said.

It also features a large 6.2-Inch-High Definition (HD) with high resolution.

