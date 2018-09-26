Only about half of the Kenyan population has access to improved sanitation facilities despite more than a decade of campaigns to upgrade the basic amenities, data showed, an indication of the negative effects of the country’s rapid population growth.

Access to improved the facilities that basically hygienically separate human excrete from human contact has remained statistic at an average 51.3 per cent over the 15 years to 2015, according to a joint report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Indicatively, more of these improved facilities are now shared in Kenya — a pointer to the rising population. In 2000, the number of shared facilities stood at about 20.5 per cent of the country’s population compared to 21.4 per cent in 2015, the data showed.

Contrastingly, the country’s population growth rate has been explosive over the period — a possible explainer of the increasing number of shared sanitation facilities. For instance, the country’s population was estimated at about 31.06 million in 2000 but jumped to about 40.06 million by 2015.

The strain of population growth and limited resources has seen a substantive rise in the number of Kenyans using unimproved sanitation facilities including open pits, hanging latrines, buckets and open bushes or fields.

An estimated 36.7 per cent of the population was using unimproved sanitation facilities by 2015, up from 31.7 per cent in 2000. According to the current Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, the situation has worsened with over 60 per cent of rural households presently relying on non-improved facilities.

Encouragingly, fewer Kenyans are relieving themselves on open grounds. Data showed that open defecation dropped to 12 per cent of the country’s population by 2015, down from about 16.8 per cent in 2000.

The number of Kenyans building septic tanks has also improved marginally from an average 1.3 per cent of the population in 2000 to about 1.8 per cent by 2015. Sewer connections, however, dropped from about 4.9 per cent of the population in 2000 to an average three per cent in 2015.

Proper sanitation facilities are a primary prevention strategy for spread of diseases and intestinal worms (roundworms, whipworms and hookworms) as they are usually transmitted by eggs present in faeces of infected individuals, which end up contaminating the soil in areas where sanitation is poor.

In Kenya alone, the problem costs the economy over Sh32 billion ($320 million) annually, with nearly 20,000 Kenyans, including more than 17,000 children under the age of five, dying every year from diarrheal diseases directly attributed to poor water, sanitation and hygiene, according to a study by Lixil Corporation, Oxford Economics and Water Aid.

According to United States Agency for International Development (USAid), access to water and sanitation in Kenya has not been keeping pace with population growth, as only 58 per cent of Kenyans have access to basic drinking water and 30 per cent have access to basic sanitation currently.

Estimates suggest the population could double by 2050 relative to 2015 given current growth rates, while 30 million Kenyans (48 per cent of the population) are expected to live in urban areas by 2030.

Mr Victor Ouma, a coordinator of Kenya Water and Sanitation Network (Kewasnet) contends that universal healthcare cannot be achieved without proper sanitation and that there is an urgent need to improve sanitation in East Africa to reduce deaths and illnesses associated with poor hygiene.

“Our organisation strives to promote good governance in the water, sanitation and hygiene sector. We need an all-inclusive approach towards addressing issues like educating communities on the importance of observing hygiene and also pushing for improved policies.