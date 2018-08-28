If the Kenya National Union of Teachers has rattled the Education ministry with a plan to call a strike from September 1, anxiety is equally growing among school administrators who must keep students in classrooms through the final term.

The second term was dominated by “copycat” strikes that spread across the country like bush fire. While schools are yet to get to the bottom of the cases that rocked their institutions, the Education ministry is upbeat that the final term will run smoothly. It sees the burning of schools as a “second term issue” that students are unlikely to resort to in the next three months as they prepare for end-year exams.

“We are not expecting any unrest since this is the most defining term in the school calendar when students strive to progress to the next class,” Education ministry spokesperson Kennedy Buhere said, adding efforts were being made at interrogating and addressing issues that elicited the arson. “We are also looking at past reports compiled by different committees to pin down students concerns and to address them on a case- by- case basis without generalising.”

The arson cases may be many but the ministry is taking a case- by- case approach, given that each school has peculiar concerns, he said.

At least three students who masterminded the arsons were jailed after 125 of them were arrested last term. The Interior ministry has threatened to have school discipline records captured in Certificates of Good Conduct.

According to the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC), peer pressure, fear of exams and rules introduced by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i during the time he served as Education Secretary have been the major cause of school arson.

Dr Matiang’i rules, amongst others , were mainly implemented to seal the loopholes that previously allowed students to cheat in national exams. The NCRC report shows that 27.7 per cent of the students and 34.7 per cent of teachers believe that peer influence contributes to the incessant school unrest and fires while 26.5 per cent of students and 27.4 per cent of teachers believe it is as a result of fear of exams.

The Matiang’i rules, on the other hand, are seen as having contributed to the fires by 23.0 per cent of students and 18.9 per cent of teachers.

The cases of arson spread from one school to the rest as other students learned about the unrest through media coverage, the report suggests. An overwhelming 56.7 per cent of the students and 84.4 per cent of teachers list media influence as a major contributory factor to the incessant secondary school fires.

The NCRC says the first school burning incident in Kenya occurred at Maseno School in 1906 before they morphed into arson by mid 90s.

In recent years, social media has played a pivotal role among the youth as students use smuggled mobile phones to access news in boarding schools.

A fresh GeoPoll survey shows that Kenyan millennial, whose population demography continues to grow, are fans of the Internet with 60 per cent sourcing information from the platform and making it their primary source of news.

TV follows at a distant 27.6 per cent, radio seven per cent and newspapers trail at 5.1 per cent. The report shows that students and teachers favour the tightening and improving school’s security infrastructure to curb infiltration of electronic gadgets and tools used for arson, offering guidance and counseling services to students and school authorities holding regular consultative forums with students.

According to NCRC, poor student-teacher relations in schools is also cited as cause of unrest, mentioned by 25.2 per cent of the students. Students have also cited fear of victimisation (11.8 per cent), poor communication in schools (10.1), poor implementation of strategies identified to address unrests, poor investigation of issues in schools and the long chain of decision-making.

On the other hand, teachers pointed out poor student-teacher relations in schools 16.8 per cent, poor.