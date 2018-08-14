On July 24, when the United Kingdom hosted ministers, civil society groups and international development organisations for a global disability summit, Kenya knew it had a lot of catch up to do.

The summit, hosted at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London by the UK, along with the International Disability Alliance (IDA) and Kenya Government, was meant to raise global attention to the plight of the disabled.

Kenya is yet to fully implement its Disabilities Act 2003, a law which seeks to guarantee persons with disability access to educational institutions and facilities “that are integrated into society to the extent compatible with the interests of the person.”

Under the law, any persons with disability have the right to reasonable access to all places, public transport and information.

Kenya is far from getting there.

A recent survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) states that three people in every 100 people are disabled. They face various hardships in their day- to- day activities due to their limitations in sight, speech and mental capabilities.

The survey ranks Meru, Vihiga and Kirinyaga as counties with the highest proportion of persons with disabilities at 8.5 per cent, 6.3 per cent and 5.8 per cent respectively.

According to the survey, more than half of people living with disability stated they have difficulties in carrying out their day-to-day activities, reflecting the country’s challenges in giving the disabled a conducive working environment.

More than 100,000 children with disability are locked out of school, a recent survey by Special Schools Heads Association of Kenya (SSHAK) revealed.

The report states that only 645 students with disabilities are in more than 70 public and private universities in the country. The number of institutions and teachers available to take care of children with special needs is dismal.

A separate report by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) Jitolee, dubbed National Special Needs Education Survey (NSNES) conducted in 2014, found that the physical infrastructure and resources in many schools were not adequate and relevant for learners with disabilities.

Despite the call for modification of public buildings and public transport, the biggest barriers in the workplace are architectural, with most buildings lacking wheelchair ramps.

Securing and keeping jobs are among the gravest continuing problems that people with disabilities face —challenges that have less to do with what they cannot do than with what their employers think they cannot do.

Disability experts say the path to getting a job has many obstacles, ranging from blunt procedural hurdles to more subtle barriers in the form of employers’ attitudes.

Another more fundamental obstacle, hiring specialists say, is the tendency to think of jobs in terms of means rather than ends, which can lead to inflexibility when a disabled person wants to do a task differently.

In a bid to achieve equalisation, the law provides that employers should reserve at least five per cent of all casual, emergency and contractual positions in employment in the public and private sectors for persons with disabilities.

Social exclusion is also prominent in most offices as majority of people with hearing impairment keep to themselves due to language barrier. Many organisations remain unclear on how best to comply with local laws.

The 2010 Constitution recognises sign language as a language for the deaf, an indigenous language and one of the languages of Parliament

The country requires all public broadcasting stations to incorporate sign language in their television programmes including news, talk shows, documentaries and educational programmes.